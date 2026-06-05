Paul McCartney’s 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' debuts at #1 in the UK

Paul McCartney is #1 in the U.K. yet again.

The legendary Beatle's latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, has debuted on top of the U.K. Official Chart.

"Guess what? Our album is Number 1! Can't get much higher. And we are well chuffed,” said McCartney. "My team and the whole gang of people who worked on this thing, they have done a fantastic job, so thank you to all of them. And thank you to all of YOU who bought it! And thank you to me!"

This is McCartney’s 24th career #1 in the U.K. Over the course of his career he's had 15 chart-toppers as a member of The Beatles, six solo number ones, two number ones with Wings, and one #1 credited to him and wife Linda McCartney.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane also tops the Official Vinyl Albums chart.

The album, produced by Andrew Watt, features songs about McCartney’s childhood in Liverpool, early adventures with future Beatles bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon, and more. It also includes his first-ever duet with Ringo Starr, "Home to Us."

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