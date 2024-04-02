Paul McCartney’s original backing track used on Beyoncé’s “Blackbiird”

Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, features her interpretation of The Beatles classic "Blackbird," and it turns out she took more than just inspiration from the band.

Variety has confirmed that the song, retitled "Blackbiird" for Bey's album, includes acoustic guitar and foot tapping by Paul McCartney, taken from the song's original backing track.

Credits for the Cowboy Carter were not shared until after the album's official release on Friday, March 29, and it did list McCartney as playing guitar, but a rep for the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has now confirmed that guitar contribution isn't new.

Many reviewers have noted that it's especially fitting that Bey recorded a cover of "Blackbird" given that McCartney has said the song was inspired by the U.S. Civil Rights Movement and in particular, the struggle of Black women.

So far, McCartney has not commented on Beyoncé’s cover, which also features backing vocals by four Black country artists: Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer.

"Blackbird" originally appeared on The Beatles' self-titled 1968 double album, which is commonly known as The White Album.

