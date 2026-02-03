Paul Simon announces new North American A Quiet Celebration Tour dates

Paul Simon is bringing his A Quiet Celebration Tour back to the U.S.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of North American tour dates that kick off June 4 in Palo Alto, California, and wrap with two shows at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, July 17 and 18.

The trek includes shows in Forest Hills, New York, near where Simon grew up in Queens, as well as stops at such iconic venues as the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The tour, which Simon launched in April 2025, opens with him playing his 2023 album Seven Psalms in its entirety, followed by a set featuring a collection of greatest hits and deep cuts from his catalog.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

But before the U.S. dates, Simon will bring the A Quiet Celebration Tour to Europe, with a trek kicking off Aug. 9 in Prague. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.