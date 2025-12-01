PETA asks Alice in Chains to change band name in support of circus elephant

Alice in Chains has a song called "Rooster," but now the band is being asked to support a different kind of animal.

PETA has shared a letter requesting that the grunge rockers temporarily change their name to Betty in Chains to raise awareness for a circus elephant named Betty. The animal rights organization says that the 56-year-old Betty is forced to perform at hundreds of circus shows a year despite her advanced age and ongoing health problems.

"By the time grunge swept Seattle, Betty had already spent nearly twenty years suffering as a circus prop, and every day that passes with her being hauled from town to town and forced to perform brings her closer to the brink of death," says PETA Senior Vice President of Communications Lisa Lange. "PETA is encouraging Alice in Chains to get loud for Betty with a temporary name change that reminds everyone to Stay Away from animal-abusing circuses."

PETA previously asked Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant to temporarily change his name to Robert Plant Wool to raise awareness for animal-free and plastic-free yarns.

One wonders if PETA also sent a letter about Betty to Cage the Elephant.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.