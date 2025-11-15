Pete Townshend makes guest appearance onstage at NYC premiere of 'Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet'

Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller pose at the opening night of Pete Townshend's "Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet" at New York City Center on November 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

He wasn't dancing, but Pete Townshend did appear onstage during Friday's New York City premiere of Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet, the latest iteration of The Who's 1973 concept album. The production, which debuted in London this past summer, is playing at New York's City Center through Sunday.

Townshend strolled onstage nonchalantly with a guitar during the "I'm One" portion of the ballet to thunderous applause. He then sat down off to the side of the stage and played -- or appeared to play -- while Paris Fitzpatrick, who plays the central character of Jimmy, danced.

As the cast took their bows during the end of the show, Townshend made another appearance, sharing with the audience that he wanted the show to be a tribute to its choreographer, Paul Roberts, who died of cancer in September, after working on it right up until the end.

Referring to the ballet, Townshend said, "I brought it to New York out of my own pocket. You all know how I feel about the U.S. of A, but also this city, and I really wanted to bring it here for him and for his husband Phil, and everybody in the company."

"Thanks for supporting us here," he added.

Directed by Rob Ashford, Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet debuted in the U.K. in May. It features an orchestral version of the album by Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller. Like the album and the 1979 film, it focuses on Jimmy, a working class mod who yearns for a different life than his parents.

In the ballet, Jimmy and the other characters -- his childhood friend, the girl he loves, his parents, head mod Ace Face and rocker The Godfather -- tell their story solely through dance, costumes and scenery. There are no lyrics or vocals.

