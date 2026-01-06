Peter Frampton celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Frampton Comes Alive!'

Peter Frampton took to Instagram Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic live album, Frampton Comes Alive!

"I can't believe today's the day. It's now been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive! was released. Wow, 50 years," he said. "Thank you all for helping it become such a huge phenomenal success," he added, before joking, "probably time to buy a new one anyway."

Frampton Comes Alive! helped launch the now-Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to stardom, with the album becoming one of the bestselling live albums of all time. It features live performances of now-iconic Frampton tunes like "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do," which all became top-15 hits.

Frampton Comes Alive! was the first live album to really make an impact, and in an interview with ABC Audio, Frampton said he was very proud of what the album did for both him and "music in general."

"They say that it changed everything because of the massive sales for not a studio album. The biggest-selling album at that time for a couple of years there, and not even biggest-selling live album, biggest-selling album," Frampton said. "We surpassed Tapestry, Carole King's wonderful album."

Frampton Comes Alive! would go on to become Frampton's only #1 record, spending 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot. In 2020 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

