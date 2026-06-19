Peter Frampton documentary getting West Coast premiere

After having its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in early June, Peter Frampton's new documentary, Frampton, is coming to the West Coast.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced that the film is set to have its West Coast premiere as part of 2026 Dances With Films Festival (DWF:LA) on June 25 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

"The response to the film has been truly moving, and I can't wait for more of you to see it," Frampton writes on Instagram.

Tickets to the premiere are on sale now.

Frampton, directed by Rob Arthur, is described as "an intimate portrait of a rock icon who soared, stumbled, and rose again."

It features archival footage as well as interviews with Frampton and stars like Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, director Cameron Crowe, Alice Cooper, Styx's Tommy Shaw, Heart's Nancy Wilson, The Who's Roger Daltrey and more.

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