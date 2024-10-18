Peter Frampton on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance & more

Peter Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, and he'll also be performing on the show. He tells ABC Audio narrowing down what to play took a little bit of work.

Frampton says he was originally given 7 1/2 minutes to perform and opted to play just one song.

“I’m not a mash-up guy,” he said, “so we'll do one number that is 7 1/2 minutes long,” although he didn’t name the song.

The folks at the Rock Hall offered him a chance to play a second song, but only gave him two minutes more. And while producers had requested a specific tune, Frampton instead opted for one he felt more appropriate for the occasion.

"There's another song that opens the Frampton Comes Alive album on side one," he said. "The first line is, 'Who said it's my year?' So I said, 'How about that?'"

That song is “Something’s Happening,” with Frampton noting he cut it down from five minutes: “It seems like a sneeze, but it sounds good.”

Frampton won’t be alone during his performance; he’ll be joined by country star Keith Urban, who he’s known since his early days living in Nashville.

“He's such a dear, sweet guy and a great performer,” Frampton shares. "Wonderful guitar player, singer and songwriter."

Frampton is getting into the HOF after being eligible since 1997, but he’s not completely satisfied: His band Humble Pie's been eligible since 1994. When asked whether he'd like to see them get in, Frampton said, “Yes, I would. And that's part of my speech.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET.

