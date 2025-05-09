Peter Frampton joins Pearl Jam at Nashville show

It was a meeting of two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in Nashville Thursday night, when legendary guitarist Peter Frampton joined Pearl Jam for their show at Bridgestone Arena.

Fan shot footage posted to YouTube shows Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder introducing the night's "special guest," noting, "We grew up, this gentleman was someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our first guitar heroes, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend, he was right up there."

He later added that Frampton "was one of the reasons why you loved live records and later we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence," noting, "He’s such an incredible human being on top of it."

Vedder also shared that Frampton had "become a good friend to the group," and even recorded with guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron.

Frampton then came out to join the band for their classic Ten track "Black," with Eddie telling the crowd, "Something most people do not know, this song was named after the color of his famous Les Paul guitar."

The performance included dueling guitar solos between McCready and Frampton, who were both seated for the song, and Vedder even threw in a tag of Frampton’s classic track "Do You Feel Like I Do" at the end.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour hits Raleigh, North Carolina, for two nights, May 11 and 13, before wrapping in Pittsburgh May 16 and 18.

Frampton's set to kick off the second leg of his Let's Do It Again tour on June 13 in Woodinville, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

