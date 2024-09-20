Peter Frampton blames Virginia show cancellation on Megadeth

Peter Frampton was forced to cancel his Sept. 17 concert at the Virginia Credit Union Live in Richmond, Virginia, due to "unforeseen circumstances," and now he’s revealed what those circumstances were.

In fan-shot footage from his show at The Met in Philadelphia Thursday, Frampton reveals that the cancellation was caused by both weather and damage to the stage, with Frampton suggesting Megadeth was to blame for the latter.

“So, we had a show canceled the other day because of weather,” he told the Philly crowd. “And also Megadeth did a soundcheck, I think a couple of days before our show, and after they finished their soundcheck, there was structural damage to the stage.”

He added, “I'm not blaming them — could have been another band — but it looks pretty like it. So, sorry, Megadeth. I had to rat on you."

Next up, Frampton plays Niagara Falls, New York, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.