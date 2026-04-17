Petition launched to save recording studio used for classic Iron Maiden, Def Leppard albums

Now that Iron Maiden is finally getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, wouldn't it be a shame if the studio where they recorded one of their best-known albums was demolished?

An online petition has been started by the studio's owners to stop the destruction of London's Battery Studios, which is currently facing redevelopment into an apartment building. The studio is where Iron Maiden recorded their 1982 album, The Number of the Beast, their first to feature singer Bruce Dickinson and top the U.K. charts. The album features the classic title track and the hit "Run to the Hills."

Other albums recorded at the studio in northwest London included Def Leppard's 1981 album High 'n' Dry and the 1983 smash Pyromania, Black Sabbath's 1975 release Sabotage, and albums by Whitesnake, Krokus, The Cars, The Stone Roses, Paul McCartney and more.

"We are calling on the music industry, artists, and the public to stand together to protect this irreplaceable cultural landmark," the petition reads, adding, "The music created within its walls has shaped global culture and helped define the UK as a world leader in music."

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