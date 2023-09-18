Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” covered for new 'Monday Night Football' theme

Phil Collins' classic track "In The Air Tonight" is helping to kick off Monday Night Football, thanks to a new cover of the tune, featuring Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

Stapleton sings Collins' tune, with Snoop adding football-themed verses and Blackman Santana adding her take on the iconic “In The Air Tonight” drum break.

"We just wanted to make sure we heard everybody's voices – whether it was the fans' voices, whether it was the artists' voices, whether it was staying true to the 'Monday Night Football' brand over the years," video producer Rico Labbe tells USA TODAY Sports. "We just wanted to make sure we meshed all that together. It could be a challenge. But we think we hit the sweet spot."

Stapleton shared a preview of the opening on social media. The full clip will include NFL stars, game highlights and more.

The new theme will make its debut Monday, September 18, as part of Monday Night Football's "Two Games One Night" special airing on ESPN and ABC.

