Phil Collins ‘pleased and honored’ to be inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist

English drummer, singer, songwriter, and former member of the rock band Genesis, Phil Collins performs onstage at the Joe Louis Arena during the first show of the band's Invisible Touch Tour, on September 18, 1986, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Phil Collins says he’s honored to be chosen as part of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

"Obviously I'm pleased and honored to be inducted," Collins wrote on Instagram. "It wraps up what has been a wonderful life in music."

This was Collins’ first time being nominated to the Hall of Fame as a solo artist, but it will be his second time as a member of the Rock Hall. He was previously inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis.

Collins released his debut solo album, Face Value, in 1981, and all eight of his solo albums reached the top 40 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Two of those albums — 1985's No Jacket Required and 1989's …But Seriously — hit #1. In total Collins has sold over 150 million solo records worldwide.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will be taped for broadcast in December on ABC and Disney+.

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