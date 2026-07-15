Phil Collins releasing expanded 'Face Value' box set

Phil Collins is revisiting his debut solo album, Face Value, with a new expanded reissue.

Face Value (Full Value), dropping Sept. 18, is a four-LP set that features a remastered version of the original album. It also comes with three LPs of bonus material, made up of rare and unreleased live recordings, demos and outtakes. It also includes a brand-new interview with Collins in the liner notes.

Face Value will also be released on Blu-ray, featuring upgraded audio, including 2026 Atmos, 5.1 and stereo mixes by producer Steven Wilson, as well as the 2016 remaster of the album.

And fans are getting a preview of that bonus material with the release of a previously unreleased performance of "You Know What I Mean," which is now available via digital outlets. The performance was recorded in 1982, live at Perkins Palace in Pasadena, California.

Face Value (Full Value) is available for preorder now.

Face Value was recorded while Collins' band Genesis was on a break. It was released in February 1981 and became an instant hit for the rocker, topping the chart in the U.K. and peaking at #3 in the U.S.

The album's leadoff single, "In the Air Tonight," peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It went on to be one of Collins' signature songs, thanks in part to its iconic drum track. Another song, "I Missed Again," also peaked at #19.

The new release comes as Collins is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in November. He was previously inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010.

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