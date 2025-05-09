Pink Floyd lands seventh UK #1 with 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII'

Pink Floyd has landed a new #1 album in the U.K.

The recently released soundtrack to the band's 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, tops the U.K. Albums chart this week, making it the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's seventh U.K. #1 album.

Their previous U.K. chart toppers include 1970's Atom Heart Mother, 1975's Wish You Were Here, 1983's The Final Cut, 1994's The Division Bell, 1985's Pulse (Live) and 2014's The Endless River.

Interestingly their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon only made it to #2.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII was also big on vinyl, with the album landing at #1 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as well.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII is a film of the band's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. A remastered version of the movie was released in theaters in April.

The release of the soundtrack marked the first full-length live record of the concert.

