The pleasure is to play: New Lemmy action figure announced

The company Super7 is paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with a new action figure modeled after the late Motörhead frontman.

Standing 7 inches tall, the figure recreates Lemmy's look from Motörhead's 1981 European tour, right down to his signature mutton chops. It comes with three interchangeable heads, each featuring a different expression, as well as accessories including a small plastic bass, microphone stand and whiskey bottle.

Preorders are open now via Super7.com.

Super7 has previously released action figures inspired by Ghost, Beastie Boys, Mötley Crüe and Ronnie James Dio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.