The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" misses out on UK's "Christmas #1" milestone

Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

While the bells may be ringing out for Christmas Day, The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" won't be the #1 Christmas single in the U.K.

The beloved 1987 tune came in at #6 on the latest edition of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, which will cover the week of Christmas. The #1 spot went to the Wham! holiday classic "Last Christmas" -- a journey which took 39 years.

Getting the #1 single on the Official Singles Chart for Christmas is a coveted accomplishment in the U.K., and fans often organize campaigns to get their favorite songs to the top. You may recall such a campaign successfully made Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" the #1 Christmas single in 2009.

Several fan initiatives for "Fairytale of New York" to be the Christmas #1 have been launched over the years, but the closest it came was #2 in 1987. With the death of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan on November 30, fans hoped 2023 would finally be the year, and the Irish band even supported the campaign with a reissued vinyl single, which raised money for charity.

There had also been a fan campaign to get AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" the Christmas #1 this year, but organizers ended up postponing the initiative so that "Fairytale of New York" could have a better chance of securing the top spot, in honor of MacGowan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!