The Police’s Stewart Copeland aims for ‘a lot of laughs’ on upcoming spoken word tour

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland is getting ready to launch Have I Said Too Much - The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures, a spoken word tour described as an evening of conversation with Copeland that will include photos and videos, along with a Q&A.

After debuting the show in the U.K. in 2025, this will be Copeland's first time bringing it to theaters across North America, and it’s something he’s looking forward to.

“The vibe of walking into those theaters and just telling stories and jokes, and getting the room laughing and everything is really a blast,” he tells ABC Audio, noting it’s much easier than a music tour that involves a sound check, road crew and more.

“I just breeze in at five o'clock, tell some fun stories and get a lot of laughs,” he says.

Copeland says he originally had a few concerns about the tour, explaining he “worried that it would be tough telling the same stories every night.”

“I know that it's not tough playing the same song every night,” he says. “And it turns out to also be true of telling fun stories.”

Of course, some of those stories are going to be about his days in The Police, and Stewart insists it will all be in good fun.

“It's all pretty light,” he says, adding of his former bandmates Sting and Andy Summers, “I posit the notion that we are so tight, the three blond heads, we are like brothers. We are so close that we can take the piss out each other with love and admiration.”

The tour kicks off Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with dates confirmed through Nov. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A complete schedule can be found at StewartCopeland.net.

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