Queen announces expanded reissue of sophomore album, 'Queen II'

After months of teases from guitarist Brian May, Queen has finally revealed details of the upcoming reissue of their sophomore album, Queen II.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is set to celebrate the record with the release of a remixed, remastered and expanded five-CD + two-LP collector’s edition box set, dropping March 27.

The set includes a 2026 mix of the album, as well as a whole host of bonus material, including previously unheard outtakes and demos, live tracks, radio sessions and what’s described as “intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the recording studio.” The set also features a 112-page book with previously unseen photos, handwritten lyrics, the band's memories of writing and recording the album and more.

"Queen II was the single biggest leap we ever made," says May of the record, which was originally released in March 1974. "That's when we really started making music the way we wanted to, rather than the way we were being pushed into recording it."

"With Queen II, I couldn't believe how much work we put into it," drummer Roger Taylor adds. "I think we felt we were evolving our own sound. We were pioneering this sort of multitracking thing. It gave you a tremendous pallet, massive choral effects with just three of us singing."

In addition to Queen II Collector's Edition, the reissue will be released as a two-CD deluxe edition and on one-LP vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

