Queen gets into World Cup spirit with soccer shirt release

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen perform during the Rhapsody tour, at The O2 Arena on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Queen is getting into the World Cup spirit with the release of a new limited-edition football aka soccer shirt.

"Whether you're caught up in World Cup fever or counting down to the new football season, there's no escaping the launch of this year's new kits—and now Queen are ready to unveil theirs!" reads a message on the band's Instagram account.

The shirt is white with black and gold accents, and features the Queen crest on the front and the number one on the back.

In addition to the shirt, the new line of football merch includes a pennant, scarf and soccer ball.

All are available for preorder now at Queenonline.com, with shipping starting July 31.

The reveal comes as England is set to take on Norway in the World Cup on Saturday in Miami.

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