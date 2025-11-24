Queen interested in ABBA-like hologram show

It sounds like we may one day see an ABBA-type hologram show devoted to the band Queen.

In the latest edition of Big Issue, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor discuss whether they'd be open to continuing the band's legacy with such a production. They seem open to the idea, with May noting that the band has "so many opportunities" to keep Queen and its music alive for fans.

"I mean things that are immersive, like The Sphere in Las Vegas, it will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian and Roger. And that really appeals to me," he says, referring to their late frontman, Freddie Mercury, and drummer John Deacon, who retired in 1997.

“In our Queen shows for a very long time I’ve been doing ‘Love of My Life.’ And in the end, Freddie comes in and joins me as on video. It was just quite simply done, but it’s a way of involving Freddie, and I think we can basically take that a lot further,” May continues. “It wouldn’t be just playing old footage or whatever. It would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today.”

He adds, "I’m very taken with the idea that we can be the original Queen again.”

And while Taylor says he enjoyed the ABBA show, Voyages, he did have some issues with it, although that hasn't turned him off to the idea.

"I didn't find the actual projections that convincing," he says of Voyages. "I do think technology now has come so much further since the ABBA show started, I think a lot more can be done."

