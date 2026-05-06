The Queen of wines: Queen launches new rosé

Queen'sRoger Taylor and Brian May attend the Gala Night performance of "We Will Rock You" at the London Coliseum on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Queen has gotten into the wine business.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just debuted the new Queen Côtes de Provence Rosé, with wine lover Roger Taylor taking a hands-on role in its creation.

According to the website's description, the rosé "captures the pure essence of Provence with a rhapsody of wild strawberry and ripe red berry aromas," noting its "beautifully balanced texture harmonises ripe, supple fruit with fresh citrus acidity giving a silky creaminess to the mid palate," which is "an unmistakable sign of a great rosé."

“I’ve spent a lot of time around wine over the years and I wanted to create something that felt consistent, expressive and genuinely enjoyable in partnership with good friends,” says Taylor. “It needed to have that sense of joy to it – something that brings people together.”

He adds, “This isn’t about putting a name on a bottle; it’s about creating something with integrity.”

As for why he chose rosé, in a post on Instagram Taylor explains, "For me, rosé has always been about joy - that moment of elation when you raise a glass with people you love. I wanted to create a wine that carries that same feeling."

Queen Côtes de Provence Rosé is currently only available for those in the U.K. More information can be found on the wine's website, queenwinesofficial.com.

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