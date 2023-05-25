Queen’s Brian May featured on new Sam Ryder song, “Fought & Lost”

Queen's Brian May is featured on a the brand new song from British artist Sam Ryder. The tune, "Fought & Lost," features a guitar solo from May, with Ryder's voice sounding quite similar to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

"Some of you know what this is," May shared on Instagram. "But I'd like the rest of you folks to wonder, just for half a minute, who you're listening to, on this glistening new track ... and what it might be telling us."

"Lost & Found" may sound familiar to fans of the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. The song appeared in the recently released penultimate episode of the third season.

"This is a song for the hope seekers & the faith keepers. The ones who foster the dream and keep its fire burning regardless of the knock backs, the almosts, the falls & the failures," Ryder shares. "This is a song for the down but never out's, not to be sung cold eyed, muttered and muted, but to be belted towards the heavens as if wrenched from the spirit itself …for defeat looms in that glimmer of a moment right before life's magic is spun."

