Queen’s Roger Taylor announces new solo album, 'Violence Insane in a Beautiful World'

Queen's Roger Taylor is set to release the new solo album, Violence Insane in a Beautiful World, on Sept. 18. The record is his seventh solo album, and his first since 2021's Outsider.

“There is a theme, you know, it's in the title really, what a beautiful world we live in, don't f*** it up,” Taylor says of the record. “There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It's just horrific, a lot of insane violence. And we do seem to be f***** up the world, plastics in the sea, you know, and all these awful wars everywhere and hatred born of different religions.”

Despite that, Taylor notes, “It's a beautiful world, you know. And kindness is very important, I think, it seems to be forgotten quite a lot. So, that is basically the sort of underlying theme.”

Taylor offers up the first preview of the record with the release of the single "Come On Summer (It's Time To Party)" featuring The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa. It is available now via digital outlets.

Taylor has also announced a set of U.K. tour dates in support of the album. It begins Sept. 21 in Newcastle, with stops in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Swansea and London. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at rogertaylorofficial.com.

Below is the track list for Violence Insane In A Beautiful World track list:

"A Beautiful World" feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

"Violence Insane"

"What Really Matters"

"Don't Photograph Food"

"I See You Now"

"Chump"

"Spit In His Eye"

" Jealous Guy"

"Come On Summer (It's Party Time)" feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

"A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise)" feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

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