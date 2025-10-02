Record Store Day announces 2025 Black Friday releases

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2025 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 28. This year there will be over 170 releases, and here's a selection of some of the titles:

Bob Dylan will be represented with two new releases, including The Original Free Wheelin' Bob Dylan, which features four songs that Columbia Records execs pulled from the original 1963 album. There will also be a 7-inch single of "Masters of War," recorded in Alan Lomax's apartment in 1962, that includes a conversation between Dylan and Lomax on the B-side.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' live collection, The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1, will be released on turquoise blue vinyl, marking its first-ever vinyl release

Grateful Dead has three releases, including a recording of their Oct. 4 & 6, 1980, concerts at The Warfield in San Francisco, which will be released on both limited-edition vinyl and CD. They will also release the live album On A Back Porch Vol. 2, a collaboration between The Dead and Dogfish Head Brewery.

RSD Black Friday 2025 will also feature releases from Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Van Halen, Alice Cooper, Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, Ramones, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Elton John and Brandi Carlile, the late Scott Weiland and more.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

