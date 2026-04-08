Reelin' in the (Golden) Years: Steely Dan's Donald Fagen is retired, making music with family members

Donald Fagen performs onstage at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver)

Donald Fagen last played under the name Steely Dan in March 2024. So what's he been doing since then? According to his stepdaughter, he's "enjoying his retirement," though he's still making music and performing occasionally.

Fagen's stepdaughter Amy Helm — daughter of Fagen's late wife Libby Titus and the late Levon Helm of The Band — tells Vulture that Fagen is "doing fantastic," adding that he's living in Woodstock, New York, where she and her family are based, "full time."

"We've been playing a lot of music. He's enjoying his retirement," adds Helm, a singer and songwriter who organizes the ongoing series of concerts known as the Helm Family Midnight Ramble.

"He’s playing piano and singing the occasional rock-and-roll cover with our family band at the Midnight Ramble, and we’re having a great time," she says. "He’s working on music with my son as well. They’re working on an album, and that’s been fun. So it’s a nice time for the family.”

Helm says that Fagen has no plans to perform with Steely Dan, explaining, "Right now he’s really enjoying being retired and not having any expectations or pressure. We drive around, we listen to music, and he picks fun covers for us to try at the Midnight Ramble. He’s just enjoying the downtime, but I guess you never know."

Helm gave Vulture the update after some Instagram videos she posted to promote the Midnight Ramble went viral simply because Fagen was seen in the background.

"All of a sudden friends were texting me and letting me know that it was really resonating with Steely Dan fans," Helm tells Vulture. She adds, "Someone asked him what he thought about having a viral moment, and he said, ‘We must really have our finger on the pulse of the nation.’"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.