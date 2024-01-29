REO Speedwagon teaming up with Train for Summer Road Trip

REO Speedwagon is heading out on the road with Train this summer for what they're calling the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour.

The trek kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is set to wrap up September 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. The popular yacht rock band Yacht Rock Revue will open all dates.

To get fans hyped for the tour, the bands will perform together at LA's iconic Whisky a Go Go club on February 1. Tickets for the show are on sale now via TicketWeb. Ahead of that, they'll also perform together on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 31; the show will stream the next day on Hulu.

A Citi card presale begins January 31 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com; artist presales also start that day and time. The general on-sale date is February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

Train singer Pat Monahan and REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin have done several charity events together over the years. In a statement, Kevin shares, "I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances."

Pat adds, "This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations."

