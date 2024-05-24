Report: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi — Jon Bon Jovi's son — are married

Stranger Things have happened: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, married in secret over the weekend of May 18, People magazine has learned.

It's not clear where the nuptials took place. In March, Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine told Access Hollywood that he would officiate the marriage.

Brown and Bongiovi first connected on Instagram and started dating in 2021, according to People. They got engaged in April 2023.

Jake is the second of Bon Jovi's sons to get married in May. People previously reported that Jesse Bongiovi, co-founder of the popular wine brand Hampton Water, wed his girlfriend, Jesse Light — yes, they're both named Jesse — on May 7 in Las Vegas at the same chapel where Jon and his wife, Dorothea, married in 1989.

Plus, Jon's daughter Stefanie is apparently preparing to walk down the aisle. Jon told Access Hollywood in January that he'd written what he called "the wedding song of the next 100 years" for her — it's called "Kiss the Bride" and is on the band's upcoming album, Forever.

Regarding Millie and Jake, Jon told Access, "We're really madly in love with both of them because they get the idea that they're in this together and we support it fully."

