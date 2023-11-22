Report: Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo arrested on DUI charge amid domestic incident with wife

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush And The Cult - Special Concert Oliver Walker/Getty Images for ABA (Oliver Walker/Getty Images for ABA)

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has been arrested on a DUI charge amid a domestic incident with his wife, Jenn DeLeo, TMZ reports.

According to the gossip site, Dean was pulled over after Jenn called the police and told them that Dean was driving while intoxicated. Upon arresting him for DUI, Jenn made a second call to the cops to give a domestic violence report alleging that Dean had been physical with her prior to leaving their home; he was booked for domestic violence, as well.

Following the arrest, Dean reportedly violated an emergency protection order when he attempted to contact Jenn.

In an update, TMZ reports that the Ventura County district attorney won't pursue the domestic violence charges, though Dean still faces the DUI charges.

"I look forward to having my voice heard at the appropriate time and place to address these allegations," Dean tells TMZ. ABC Audio has reached out to reps for STP for comment.

Jenn previously accused Dean of abuse in a 2018 divorce filing. TMZ also reports that Jenn has now filed for divorce again.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.