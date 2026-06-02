Rescheduled date announced for Jimi Hendrix street naming

Jimi Hendrix is finally getting a street named after him in New York.

West 8th Street in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where Hendrix’s legendary Electric Lady Studios is located, was due to be co-named Jimi Hendrix Way back in February, but an extensive snow storm forced the postponement of the event. The naming has now been rescheduled.

The street will get its new name on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET, with the ceremony taking place a block from the studio.

Among those attending the street naming will be E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt. The event will coincide with the launch of a new education partnership with the rocker’s education initiative TeachRock, which uses music and pop culture to expand learning in schools. The partnership will result in the addition of a Hendrix curriculum for middle and high school students.

Experience Hendrix LLC President and CEO Janie Hendrix will also be on hand for the ceremony, along with Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, singer Valerie Simpson, Hendrix producer Eddie Kramer, NYC District 2 council member Harvey Epstein, and a group of local TeachRock teachers and students.

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