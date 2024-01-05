Rhino’s 2024 vinyl series features releases from The Doors, Grateful Dead & more

Rhino is kicking off the new year with a new vinyl series, featuring special limited edition vinyl releases from artists like The Doors, Foghat, Yes, Grateful Dead and more.

The series launches Friday, January 5, with a reissue of The Doors' 1983 album, Alive, She Cried, on translucent emerald vinyl, along with Velvet Underground's Live at Max's Kansas City on two-LP orchid and magenta vinyl, Yes' 1969 self-titled debut on cobalt vinyl and a Foghat compilation on translucent tan vinyl.

The series will continue throughout January with the reissues of two Grateful Dead albums on January 12: 1987's In The Dark on silver vinyl and 1977's Terrapin Station on emerald green vinyl. And January 19 will see the release of the two volumes of Lenny Kaye's Nuggets compilations on psychedelic vinyl.

The month of releases will wrap on January 26, with two Stevie Nicks solo albums: 1994's Street Angel on transparent red vinyl and 2001's Trouble in Shangri-La on transparent sea blue vinyl. Also being released on January 26 is Black Sabbath's 1973 album, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (50th Anniversary), on smokey vinyl, a Curtis Mayfield compilation on grape vinyl and a Ray Charles compilation on light blue vinyl.

The exclusive vinyl releases will be available online and at participating retailers. A complete list of releases can be found at rhino.com.

