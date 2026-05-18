Richie Sambora performs Bon Jovi's ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ at daughter’s wedding

Richie Sambora performs at the 12th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel on May 02, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve)

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora’s daughter got married over the weekend, and the rocker helped get the guests up and dancing by performing one of the band's classic hits during the reception.

People reports Ava Sambora — Richie's daughter with ex-wife Heather Locklear — got married to fiancé Tyler Farrar on Saturday in Montecito, California. The former rocker shared special moments from the day on his Instagram account, including a clip of him joining the band for the Bon Jovi classic "Livin' On A Prayer" as the crowd danced and sang along.

In the clip you can see the happy couple right up front dancing and belting out the song along with Richie and the band.

Richie also posted video of his and Ava's father/daughter dance, with Ava telling the guests, "My dad wrote this song." The rocker previously told People that it was a song he wrote just for Ava called "I'll Always Walk Beside You."

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