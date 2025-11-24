Rick Wakeman recuperating after brain surgery

Rick Wakeman performs at City Winery on October 25, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman announced back in July that he was postponing his summer tour due to some health issues. Now, he's giving fans an update on his condition.

Wakeman explains in a post on his website that he had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus, which led to him having surgery last week to put a shunt in his brain.

“I am pleased to say [it] was very successful and I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!” he writes.

Wakeman says that while he has to "take things easy for a while," his doctors have told him that he should be "perfectly fine" to head to North America for his March tour with son Oliver Wakeman, plus any other shows after that. He also plans to play two charity shows in U.K. on Dec. 19 and 20.

“I am also pleased to say that it doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!” he adds. “Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.”

Wakeman’s tour with his son Oliver is set to begin March 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with dates confirmed through March 29 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at rwcc.com.

