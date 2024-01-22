Rick Wakeman announces dates for his final solo tour

Rick Wakeman is ready to say goodbye to the road. The legendary Yes keyboardist just announced dates for what he says will be his final solo tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is promising fans a brand new show, which will have him performing highlights from his career with Yes and his solo work. He also plans to debut a brand new 30-minute instrumental piece, Yessonata, which turns themes and melodies from Yes' music into a sonata.

"I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday," Wakeman, who turns 75 on May 18, shares, "but there is so much to fit in before then that I'm having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date."



He adds, "I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it's time to call it a day. I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion."

The first leg of the tour is set to kick off March 19 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and wrap March 29 in Albany, New York. Ticket information and a complete list of dates can be found at rwcc.com.

