Rick Wakeman’s 'Prog Years' celebrated with new box set

Yes rocker Rick Wakeman's career is being celebrated with a new box set, out now.

The Prog Years 1973-1977 is a 32-disc, CD/DVD box set featuring Wakeman's solo albums, including The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur and The Knights Of The Round Table, Lisztomania, No Earthly Connection and White Rock.

There’s also alternative recordings, live performances and more, along with a 60-page hardcover scrapbook, postcards, promotional photos and posters.

Only 1,500 copies are being made available, and the first 500 copies sold will be numbered and signed by Wakeman. The box set is available for purchase now.

