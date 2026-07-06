Ringo Starr announces fall dates with his All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr is heading back out on the road this fall.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who turns 86 on Tuesday, has announced dates for a new tour. Ringo will be joined by his All-Starr Band, made up of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

The tour kicks off Sept. 24 in Easton, Pennsylvania, and wraps Oct. 7 in Albany, New York. It includes an Oct. 1 show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, the same venue where The Beatles headlined two nights in August 1964.

“We just finished a spring tour which ended at the Greek. It was all so great – the audiences were so loving, and I just love playing with this band,” Ringo said in a statement, referring to his June show in Los Angeles. “I’m really looking forward to these fall shows. See you in September."

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Ringo will once again be celebrating his birthday Tuesday with his Peace & Love celebration, asking fans to spread "Peace and Love" at noon wherever they are. Ringo will celebrate with a gathering of friends, family and fans in Los Angeles. Folks at home can watch the festivities, which will be streamed live on his social media platforms.

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