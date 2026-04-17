Ringo Starr confirmed to appear on Paul McCartney’s new solo album

(L-R) Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems Paul McCartney got a little help from his friend Ringo Starr for his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

Billboard reports that McCartney had a listening party for a group of about 30 fans at producer Andrew Watt's Diamond Dust studios in Los Angeles Thursday, and in taking them through the record revealed that his Beatles bandmate appears on one of the tracks.

According to the mag, Starr plays drums and trades vocals with McCartney on the song "Home to Us," described by Billboard as the "most Beatle-esque" Dungeon Lane track.

The tune, which also features vocals from Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri, has lyrics about growing up in Liverpool. McCartney explained, “Even though where we lived was a little rough, it was home to us.”

McCartney joked that Starr's contribution to the track is somewhat of a first for him, noting, "Ringo’s never done a duet with one of the Beatles."

The Boys of Dungeon Lane will be released May 29. It is McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.