Ringo Starr receives honorary doctorate from University of Liverpool

Ringo Starr got quite a gift for his 86th birthday Tuesday. The rocker just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Liverpool.

Wendy Beetlestone, University of Liverpool chancellor and United States district judge, presented Ringo with his honor at his annual Peace & Love celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“It is a great privilege to recognise Ringo, whose influential musical work, particularly in The Beatles, has helped shape the identity and global reputation of Liverpool,” Beetlestone said in a statement. “His contribution has played a key role in making the city a place that inspires people to visit and to study.”

“I want to thank the University of Liverpool for this Honorary Degree and for coming all the way to LA to bestow it,” Ringo, who was born and raised in Liverpool, said. “I’m really honoured.”

“I’ve been thinking back on my life a lot lately – and when I chose to become a drummer full time – my family discouraged me. And they could have been right! But they weren’t – it all worked out,” he continued. “So to all the graduates back in Liverpool – I send Peace & Love and want to say don’t be afraid to follow your dreams – or take that right turn and see where it goes …. it could lead to an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Liverpool.”

Starr's annual Peace & Love celebration included performances from artists like Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, Daniel Tashian and Ketch Secor. There were also appearances by Ringo's All-Starr Band members Gregg Bissonette and Steve Lukather, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and children from his nonprofit Adopt The Arts. The event ended with the band and crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to Ringo.

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