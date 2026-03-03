Ringo Starr to release new album, 'Long Long Road', in April

Ringo Starr is back with new music.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release a new album, Long Long Road, on April 24. It's his second album with producer T Bone Burnett following 2025's Look Up.

“I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records,” Ringo says in a statement. “After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened.”

He adds, "I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I'm calling Long Long Road, because I've been on a long long road."

The album, which is described as having "roots in Country and Americana," features 10 songs, including a cover of Carl Perkins' "I Don't See Me In Your Eyes Anymore." It includes guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, St Vincent and Billy Strings, as well as Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz, who appear on the song "It's Been Too Long," now available via digital outlets.

Long Long Road is available for preorder now. Here is the track list below:

"Returning Without Tears"

"Baby Don't Go"

"I Don't See Me In Your Eyes Anymore"

"It's Been Too Long"

"Why"

"You And I (Wave Of Love)"

"My Baby Don't Want Nothing"

"Choose Love"

"She's Gone"

"Long Long Road"

