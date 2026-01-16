Ringo Starr to release new country album in 2026

Ringo Starr is planning to release a new album this year.

The Beatles drummer posted a January 2026 update video, recapping all the highlights of 2025, including the release of his country album, Look Up. He then gave fans a heads-up about what's in store for the new year.

“Just so that you know, I do have another country album ready that will be out sometime this year,” he says in the video.

He also noted that he'll be going back out on tour. While he said he'd be hitting the road in June, his already announced dates with his All-Starr Band actually kick off May 28 in Temecula, California.

“Anyway, I just want to say peace and love to everybody who supported me,” he ended the clip, adding, “if you’re feeling down, look up.”

Ringo released Look Up, produced by T Bone Burnett, in January 2025. It featured 11 songs, with special guest appearances by Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Lucius, Larkin Poe and Alison Krauss. The Eagles' Joe Walsh, Ringo's brother-in-law, also played on the album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.