Ringo Starr announces new single, “February Sky,” from upcoming EP, 'Crooked Boy'

Ringo Starr is ready to drop some new music.

The Beatles drummer announced that the new song, "February Sky," will be released Friday, April 12, giving fans their first taste of his new EP, Crooked Boy.

Crooked Boy includes four original tracks, written and produced by Linda Perry, who wrote two songs that appeared on Ringo's 2021 EP, Change the World.

“Linda made me a great EP – she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals,” Ringo shares. “’February Sky’ is great – very moody – but since Linda wrote these specifically for me – it of course has to have a positive peace & love element.”

Crooked Boy will be released on limited-edition marble vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20. That will be followed by a digital release on April 26, with the black vinyl and CD versions dropping May 31.

Fans who just can't wait until April 20 to hear Crooked Boy will have a chance to preview it earlier at a fan listening event at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on April 18. They will also be selling a special red vinyl seven-inch single of the track.

Here is the track list for Crooked Boy:

"February Sky"

"Gonna Need Someone"

"Adeline"

"Crooked Boy"

