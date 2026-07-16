Robert Plant to receive Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Singer Robert Plant performs with Alison Kraus on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant is set to receive the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes the artist's “extraordinary contributions to Americana and American Roots music.”

"Robert Plant's relationship with Americana music extends far beyond influence—it is one of genuine passion, stewardship and artistic curiosity," said Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association. "His willingness to immerse himself in the traditions of blues, folk, country and gospel, while continuing to push their boundaries, has expanded the audience for Americana around the world.”

“Few artists have done more to honor the music's past while helping shape its future," Hilly adds. "We are thrilled to recognize his extraordinary contributions with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award."

Following his years with Led Zeppelin, Plant has embraced roots and Americana music, most notably with his collaborations with singer Alison Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett. Their 2007 album, Raising Sand, won the Grammy for album of the year, while its follow-up, 2021's Raise the Roof, won best Americana album at the Grammys. Plant's more recent exploration of the genre resulted in the 2025 self-titled debut album from his band Saving Grace, with Suzi Dian.

Plant will be honored during the 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 16 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now.

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