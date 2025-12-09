Robert Plant and Saving Grace announce spring 2026 tour

Robert Plant performs with his band Saving Grace at Harrah's Resort Southern California on November 23, 2025 in Valley Center, California. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace, with Suzi Dian, are returning to the U.S. for a spring tour.

After launching their first U.S. tour in October, the band has announced a new set of shows that begin March 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The tour will also take them to Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and more before wrapping April 7 at the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete schedule can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Plant and Saving Grace are touring in support of their self-titled debut album, which came out in September. They launched a U.K. tour on Monday, with shows booked through Dec. 23.

