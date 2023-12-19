Rock stars share their creative process in new book, 'Icons of Rock — In Their Own Words'

A new book is set to give fans some insight into the creative process of some of today’s most legendary artists.

Icons of Rock — In Their Own Words features interviews with huge rock stars like Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Ringo Starr, conducted by Jenny Boyd. Boyd was married to Mick Fleetwood in the late '70s and is the sister Pattie Boyd, who was married to Clapton and The Beatles' George Harrison.

The book promises "an intimate insight into how some the world's greatest musicians and producers created some of their greatest work." It's based on interviews Boyd did for her Ph.D. dissertation 30 years ago, portions of which were previously featured in the 1992 book Musicians in Tune. The new book has Boyd sharing the complete interviews, with each artist getting a chapter.

Other musicians featured in the book include Fleetwood, Don Henley, Steve Winwood, Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell, along with Harrison and other musicians who have passed, like David Crosby, Warren Zevon and Christine McVie, who Boyd dedicates the book to.

“I had spent the last twenty-something years surrounded by talented musicians and had watched them playing their instruments and creating songs,” Boyd writes in the book’s introduction. “I was immersed in their world and had witnessed their creative process first hand … it always left me wondering what it must feel like to be so creative.”

Icons of Rock — In Their Own Words will be released February 13. Boyd will launch the book at the upcoming 50th anniversary NYC Fest for Beatles Fans, which takes place February 9-11.

