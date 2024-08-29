Rod Stewart shoots down tabloid claims of marital trouble

Rod Stewart is setting the record straight about the state of his marriage to Penny Lancaster.

The rocker took to social media to respond to a recent Daily Mail article that claimed the couple had reached a "stalemate" in their marriage and that they were at odds over where they were going to live, with Penny wanting to be in the U.K. and Rod changing his mind about selling his Beverly Hills mansion.

Well, Rod is denying the claims.

"Despite erroneous articles in the Daily Mail and other tabloids that followed suit. We wanted to put the record straight," Rod wrote in a note on social media. "There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it's the opposite."

Rod notes that they permanently moved back to Britain a year ago, but still own homes in different countries.

“Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there in the summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there," he shared.

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years," Rod added. "Please trust me on this … there’s no disharmony in our marriage.”

He then signed the note, "Rod 'a very lucky man' Stewart."

Rod and Penny began dating in 1999 and were married in 2007. They have two sons together, Alastair, born in 2005, and Aiden, born in 2011.

