Rod Stewart confirmed for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room performances

Rod Stewart, who celebrates his 79th birthday on Wednesday, January 10, is set to take part in BBC Radio 2's monthlong lineup of Piano Room performances.

The series will feature a lineup of 20 artists backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, with each musician performing a new song, classic tune and cover.

Stewart will be joined by Jools Holland, Squeeze's former keyboard player, for his February 22 performance. On Instagram, he revealed they plan to take on a Billie Holiday cover.

The performance will happen ahead of the release of Rod and Jools' new album of swing music, Swing Fever, due out February 23. They've already released the first single from the record, a cover of "Almost Like Being in Love."

Other artists taking part in the Piano Room month include Bruce Hornsby, who'll perform a Don Henley cover; The Smiths' Johnny Marr, set for an Iggy Pop cover; Rick Astley, who'll cover Olivia Rodrigo; and Crowded House, who'll be performing a Petula Clark cover.

