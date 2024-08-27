Rod Stewart’s 2012 Christmas album to be released on vinyl for the first time

Merry Christmas, Baby, which features Rod's take on such holiday classics as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Santa Claus is Coming To Town," "White Christmas" and more, will be released on two-LP blue ice vinyl on Oct. 4.
The vinyl set, dubbed Merry Christmas, Baby (Anniversary Edition), is available for preorder now.
Originally released in October 2012, Merry Christmas, Baby, was a top 10 hit for Rod, peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Chris Boti, Michael Bublé, CeeLo Green and more.
