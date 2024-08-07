Rod Stewart's big 200th residency-ending Las Vegas show canceled due to illness

Rod Stewart was set to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Wednesday, Aug. 7, in what was to have been a residency-ending performance of his show Rod Stewart: The Hits. Earlier on Wednesday, he announced that the final show wouldn't actually be his final show after all and he would be returning to the Colosseum in 2025. But now, the point is moot — because Wednesday's show has been canceled.

The concert, the 200th show of Rod's current residency, is off because Rod is sick. He wrote on Instagram, "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Many people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted."

"I've been looking forward to this concert for so long," he continued. "My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

It's not clear if the tickets for this show will be good for the new residency, The Encore Shows, which starts in March. According to a press release, this will be a somewhat different show, with new production and different songs.

