Roger Daltrey adds new show, announces special guest for solo tour

Roger Daltrey has added a new show to his upcoming A Great Night Out solo tour.

The Who frontman will now bring the tour to Shelbyville, Delaware, on Oct. 3, with a ticket presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Daltrey has also announced the special guests who’ll be joining him on the tour, including Dan Bern, Jeffrey Gaines, Amy Helm and Leslie Mendelson on various dates.

Daltrey’s A Great Night Out tour kicks off Aug. 23 in Mesa, Arizona, and includes a three-night stand at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The tour also includes shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 9 and Town Hall in New York City on Sept. 27.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

When announcing the tour, Daltrey hinted that it may be his last.

“Well it's one more for the road,” he said. “After finishing The Who's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same.”

The Who wrapped their final tour of North America in 2025.

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