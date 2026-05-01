The Rolling Stones continue to tease fans with possible new music

(L - R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones appear to once again be teasing fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers posted a 13-second video on Instagram that starts with a crumpled piece of paper that opens up to show their lips logo. The paper then rips through the center, to display a new version of the logo. All of this is happening while a snippet of what could be a new song plays in the background. The caption of the post included a stuck out tongue emoji and a CD emoji.

The post follows several other teases from the band that seem to be hinting that new music is on the way.

The Stones recently posted photos on Instagram of billboards that had been popping up in cities around the world, with the words "Foreign Tongues" written in several languages and the band's famous lips logo in the corner. This led to speculation that Foreign Tongues could be the name of the band's rumored new album.

The Stones' website is also teasing fans with a series of videos that appear to be surveillance clips of them in the studio.

If this is all leading up to a new album announcement, it will be the band's 25th studio album. It will also be their first new album since 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

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